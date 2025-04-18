STATEWIDE, (WOWO) –Indiana Governor Mike Braun announced a collaboration Thursday morning between police agencies to address what he calls “nuisance bars” that attract crime, drugs, and disturbances.

The joint effort between Indiana State Police and the Alcohol & Tobacco Commission’s Excise Police is supposed to improve public safety around these establishments.

Braun’s team estimates that annual public nuisance violations have increased by 34% since 2019, prompting the need for action.

The Alcohol & Tobacco Commission will hire a new Excise Superintendent to work with local police departments and explore collaboration opportunities over the next four years. Braun believes this partnership will lead to safer streets and stronger communities.

“So-called ‘nuisance bars’ present a serious public safety threat, becoming hubs for crime, drugs, and violence that make our communities more dangerous and drive down nearby property values. This partnership between the Indiana Excise Police and the Indiana State Police will make for safer streets and stronger communities,” said Braun.