Indiana Job Losses Rise 4.7% Since 2000, New Study Finds

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) — Indiana has seen the number of private-sector establishments cutting jobs increase 4.7% since 2000, according to a new analysis that finds job losses have increased in 47 states over the past two decades.

The analysis, conducted by accounting automation company DOKKA, used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Business Employment Dynamics reports to track the number of private-sector establishments reporting job losses. Researchers also compared the figures with population data to provide a per-capita measure.

In Indiana, the number of businesses cutting jobs rose from 39,184 in 2000 to 41,016 in 2024 — an increase of 1,832.

On a per-capita basis, Indiana went from 573 job losses per 100,000 residents in 2000 to 600 per 100,000 in 2024. That’s an increase of 27 job losses per 100,000 residents.

Indiana ranked ninth among the states with the smallest increases in businesses cutting jobs.

The national trend was considerably larger.

Across the United States, the number of job losses reported by private-sector establishments increased from 1,839,057 in 2000 to 2,248,780 in 2024, according to the study. That’s a 22.3% increase.

On a per-capita basis, the national rate climbed from 550 job losses per 100,000 residents to 673 per 100,000, an increase of 123.

Only three states — Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia — recorded fewer job losses in 2024 than they did in 2000.

Michigan had the largest decline, with the number of establishments cutting jobs falling 3.7%, from 59,359 in 2000 to 57,188 in 2024.

Ohio followed with a 2.1% decline, dropping from 72,296 to 70,802.

West Virginia was the third and final state to record a decrease, falling 1.7%, from 11,297 job losses to 11,100.

At the opposite end of the rankings, Nevada recorded the largest percentage increase.

The state went from 13,726 businesses cutting jobs in 2000 to 24,013 in 2024 — a 74.9% increase. Its per-capita rate climbed from 437 to 764 job losses per 100,000 residents.

Idaho had the second-largest percentage increase, with job losses rising 67.9%, from 10,927 to 18,350.

Idaho’s per-capita increase was the largest in the country. The rate rose from 564 to 946 job losses per 100,000 residents, an increase of 382.

Utah ranked third, with job losses increasing 67.4%, from 16,711 to 27,978. Its per-capita rate increased by 330, from 489 to 819 per 100,000 residents.

Florida ranked fourth after seeing a 62.4% increase, while Arizona was fifth with a 51.3% increase.

Florida recorded the largest raw increase of any state, with 61,917 more businesses cutting jobs in 2024 than in 2000. The number rose from 99,230 to 161,147.

Arizona’s figure increased by 14,730, from 28,696 to 43,426.

Texas ranked sixth, with job losses increasing 47.2%. The state recorded 174,768 job losses in 2024 compared with 118,695 in 2000, an increase of 56,073 — the second-largest raw increase among the states.

Tennessee ranked seventh with a 43.3% increase, rising from 32,583 to 46,690.

North Dakota was eighth at 40%, increasing from 5,447 to 7,624, while Montana ranked ninth with a 38.9% increase. Colorado rounded out the top 10 at 37.9%.

Among states with relatively small increases, Washington recorded a 1.9% rise, followed by Iowa at 2.2%, Illinois at 2.4%, Louisiana at 2.7%, Kansas at 4.7%, Indiana at 4.7% and New York at 5.2%.

For Indiana, the 4.7% increase puts the state well below the national 22.3% increase.

The study’s findings also come with an important caveat: an increase in establishments cutting jobs does not necessarily mean a state’s overall employment picture has deteriorated by the same amount.

DOKKA co-founder Eric Edelstein said the numbers should be viewed in the context of business turnover and population growth.

“You’d assume that in the past couple of decades and with the advances of technology, job availability would increase; in fact, according to this study, it’s the opposite,” Edelstein said.

He said the analysis shows that most states have experienced an increase in job losses, while only a small number have recorded declines.

Edelstein also cautioned that rapidly growing states can naturally experience more business churn, meaning more companies open while others contract or close.

“Rapid growth naturally brings more business churn, meaning more businesses opening and more businesses contracting or closing,” Edelstein said.

That point is particularly relevant to states such as Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Florida, Arizona and Texas, which have experienced significant population growth alongside large increases in the number of businesses cutting jobs.

The study measures establishments reporting job losses rather than providing a direct count of every worker who lost a job. As a result, the figures are best understood as a measure of business-level job-loss activity over time rather than a standalone measure of a state’s unemployment rate or total employment health.

For Indiana, the takeaway is more moderate than the national trend.

The state saw 1,832 more establishments cutting jobs in 2024 than in 2000, but the increase was only 27 job losses per 100,000 residents over the same period.

The analysis also places Indiana ahead of several Midwestern states in terms of the increase, but behind states that saw dramatic growth in business-level job losses.

With 47 states recording increases, the study paints a picture of an American economy characterized by considerable business turnover over the past 24 years.

For Indiana workers and employers, the figures point to an increase in the number of businesses reporting job reductions — but the state’s 4.7% increase remains among the smaller increases nationally.

Find the full study here.