BMV Offers Online, Kiosk Options for Hoosiers Who Lost Documents in Storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Hoosiers who lost important vehicle or identification documents in the recent flooding, tornadoes and derecho across Indiana can replace them online or through Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles kiosks.

The Indiana BMV says severe weather has taken a significant toll across the state in recent weeks, and residents recovering from storm damage may also be dealing with lost or destroyed driver’s licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations and other documents.

For people who have internet access and a myBMV account, duplicate copies can be requested online for several types of documents.

Those include:

Driver’s licenses

Learner’s permits

Commercial driver’s licenses

State identification cards

Vehicle registrations

Vehicle titles

The online option can be especially useful for Hoosiers who have been displaced from their homes following storm damage.

Residents can change their mailing address through myBMV so replacement documents can be sent to a temporary location.

The BMV says changing the mailing address does not change the legal address listed on a driver’s license or identification card.

Residents who eventually return home should remember to change their mailing address back.

Hoosiers who do not already have a myBMV account can create one, but they will need their driver’s license number, the last four digits of their Social Security number and their ZIP code.

There is also an in-person option that does not necessarily require a trip to a traditional BMV branch.

The BMV says customers can request replacements for driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, commercial driver’s licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations and vehicle titles at any BMV Connect kiosk.

Customers using a kiosk should make sure their mailing address is current if they have been displaced by storm damage.

There is one difference in how the replacement documents are delivered.

If a vehicle registration replacement is processed at a BMV Connect kiosk, a copy of the registration can be printed immediately.

Other replacement documents requested through the kiosk will be mailed to the customer.

The BMV says Hoosiers can find BMV Connect kiosk locations through the agency’s website.

A trip to a BMV branch may not be necessary for everyone who lost an identification credential.

According to the BMV, someone who lost a driver’s license or state identification card generally only needs to visit a branch if the credential has expired or needs to be amended.

There are separate requirements for replacing a vehicle title at a branch. An unexpired photo identification card may be required when requesting a duplicate title.

The BMV is encouraging storm victims to use its online services or kiosks when possible, potentially reducing the need for an in-person visit while residents deal with other recovery needs.

The guidance comes as communities across Indiana continue recovering from recent severe weather, including flooding, tornadoes and the derecho.

For residents who have lost multiple documents, the BMV options provide several ways to begin replacing them without necessarily having to visit a branch.

Hoosiers can use myBMV to request eligible duplicate documents, use a BMV Connect kiosk for the same list of credentials and vehicle documents, or visit a BMV branch when an in-person transaction is required.

Residents displaced by storm damage should also remember to update their mailing address before requesting replacements to make sure documents are sent somewhere they can receive them.

Additional storm recovery information is available through the state’s disaster recovery resources for Hoosiers.