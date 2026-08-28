Michigan Primary Care Crisis Prompts New Eight-Bill Legislative Package

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan lawmakers and health care advocates are proposing an eight-bill package they say could expand access to primary care, increase state investment and address a growing shortage of doctors and nurses.

State Rep. Matt Longjohn, D-Portage, and legislative and health care partners unveiled the Primary Care Transformation Package Wednesday as the state faces what lawmakers and medical professionals describe as a widening gap between patients seeking primary care and providers available to see them.

The Michigan State Medical Society estimates nearly one in three Michigan patients cannot get an appointment with a primary care doctor when they need one according to News10 Lansing.

Longjohn said the shortage is leaving patients waiting longer for appointments.

“It’s too damn hard to find a doctor or a nurse practitioner or anyone in primary care,” Longjohn said. “Patients are waiting longer and longer to get the appointments that they need.”

Primary care physicians typically serve as the first point of contact for patients before they are referred to specialists for conditions requiring more specialized treatment.

But Michigan has been losing primary care physicians, while the cost of operating medical practices and educating future doctors continues to increase.

Dr. Farhan Bhatti, CEO of CareFree Medical in Lansing, said the financial challenges facing physicians have made independent practices increasingly difficult to operate.

“Well over 80% of physicians in Michigan, the number might have even increased since I last checked, are employed by a hospital system,” Bhatti said. “It’s basically now cost prohibitive to run your own practice.”

Bhatti said his organization, a federally qualified health center, relies on community fundraising to help maintain its operations.

The proposed legislation would attempt to address the problem by substantially increasing the state’s investment in primary care.

The package calls for doubling the amount of money Michigan directs toward primary care.

According to the Michigan State Medical Society, less than 5% of the state’s health care spending currently goes toward primary care.

Under the proposed plan, state-contracted health plans would work toward a measurable primary care investment target of 12% over an eight-year period.

Supporters argue that greater investment in primary care could improve access to routine medical care while potentially reducing pressure on emergency departments and more expensive parts of the health care system.

The legislation would also create a State Commission on Primary Care Access, Improvement and Transformation.

The commission would track how much is being invested in primary care, monitor workforce trends and identify areas where patients are struggling to find care.

It also would be tasked with developing strategies aimed at expanding access to affordable, high-quality primary care.

Another component would establish an Office of Primary Care Transformation within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That office would monitor primary care investment, help implement state priorities, provide technical assistance and support grants and pilot programs intended to improve access.

The package also targets the pipeline of doctors and nurses entering primary care.

One bill would formally establish MiDOCS in state law. The program is designed to recruit and retain primary care physicians in underserved communities, expand residency opportunities and strengthen oversight.

Another proposal, called MiNURSES, would focus on recruiting and retaining primary care nurses in underserved areas through loan repayment assistance, scholarships and continued program oversight.

Lawmakers also want to make it easier for experienced health care professionals to train the next generation.

The package would provide tax credits to primary care preceptors who train and mentor future health care providers.

Michigan medical schools could also receive grants to introduce middle and high school students to health care careers, giving students an opportunity to learn about potential career paths before they reach college.

The plan additionally calls for creation of MEDSS, a state-backed loan program designed to help Michigan students pursuing primary care careers continue their graduate health education after reaching the federal student loan borrowing limit.

Supporters say reducing financial barriers is essential to building a larger primary care workforce.

The state’s shortage is not simply a question of how many doctors graduate from medical school. Lawmakers and physicians also want to encourage providers to practice in communities where access is most limited and to remain there.

Dr. Herbert Smitherman of the Wayne State University School of Medicine said strengthening primary care is critical to improving health outcomes and controlling costs.

“If we want better health care outcomes, lower health care costs, Michigan must strengthen the foundation of the health care system and that is primary care,” Smitherman said.

House Democrats say they expect three of the eight proposals to receive bipartisan support.

However, the legislative effort is still in its early stages.

None of the eight bills included in the Primary Care Transformation Package has been formally introduced.

That means lawmakers still face the legislative process of introducing the bills, moving them through committees and securing enough support for passage.

For Michigan patients who already struggle to find a primary care provider, the proposed changes could represent a significant shift in how the state approaches primary care — but any impact will depend on whether the legislation advances and ultimately becomes law.

The package’s supporters say the goal is to address the problem before access becomes even more difficult by investing in the doctors, nurses, training programs and community-based practices needed to provide routine care close to where Michigan residents live.