Indiana Lawmakers Continue To Debate THC Rules

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Senate Bill 478 targets packaging and branding rules for legal THC products sold to people 21 and older.

Lawmakers want to prevent these products from mimicking candy or snacks that might appeal to minors.

The bill would require testing and stricter packaging for craft hemp flower and other T-H-C items.

Republican State Representative Jake Teshka, of North Liberty, sponsored the bill.

Delta-8, Delta-9, and Delta-10 products-chemicals with T-H-C levels under 0.03 percent remain legal in Indiana and often appear in gas stations, smoke shops, and dispensaries.

Committee members provided input for possible changes to the bill and recessed before acting but plan to reconvene soon.