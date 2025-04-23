Speed Limit Increase In Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A new bill could raise the speed limit on I-465 from 55 to 65 miles per hour, starting July 1, 2025. House Bill 1461, which addresses road funding and safety, includes this change to better align the speed limit with actual driving speeds.

Rep. Jim Pressel, who authored the bill, explained that many drivers already travel at 75 to 80 mph, and keeping the limit at 55 could create more dangerous conditions. He believes raising the speed limit could reduce accidents caused by varying speeds.

The bill also brings up the possibility of tolls, but Pressel doesn’t expect those changes anytime soon as they would need approval from the governor.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is working on plans to safely implement the increased speed limit and will collaborate with the Federal Highway Administration throughout the process.

If the governor signs the bill, the new speed limit could be in effect by July 1, 2025.