Indiana National Guard Activated

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Wednesday night’s severe weather impacted nearly half of Indiana’s 92 counties. That’s a big reason why Governor Mike Braun has activated the Indiana National Guard to help with storm recovery.

Braun says the Hoosier guardsmen from units based in Jasper, Vincennes, and Seymour will assist with Operation Sandcastle. Units in Bedford, Terre Haute, Indianapolis, and Chandler remain ready to activate if called upon.

There are about 50 soldiers supporting this mission.

“Hoosier Guardsmen always answer the call to serve our state and our nation,” said Gov. Braun. “In times like these, I’m immensely grateful for the soldiers who are on the ground ensuring Hoosier safety.”

Braun says his office is also working with the Department of Homeland Security, Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, and Indiana Department of Corrections to start sand-bagging operations in support of flood prevention of critical infrastructure and damage to civilian property.