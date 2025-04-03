April 3, 2025
Indiana News

Stellantis Layoffs

by Network Indiana0
A computer screen displays a termination message, indicating job loss or unemployment.

KOKOMO, Ind. (WOWO)–You may have heard Pres. Trump promise that the tariffs announced Wednesday will bring automotive jobs back to America. For now, the tariffs are having the opposite effect.

Thursday morning 900 Stellantis workers got the message that they would be out of work with temporary layoffs.

The layoffs include some people employed at the Indiana Transmission Plant, Kokomo Transmission Plant, Kokomo Casting Plant, and two plants in Michigan. Work is being paused at plants in Canada and Mexico, according to Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa.

A letter from Filosa directly blamed the tariffs for the layoffs, saying the company would have to find a way to roll with the punches.

“It will take our collective resilience and discipline to push through this challenging time,” Filosa told employees. “But we will quickly adapt to these policy changes and will protect our company, maintain our competitive edge, and continue delivering great products to our customers.”

It was unclear when or if those workers would be called back.

Related posts

The Application To Join Indiana State Police Is Now Available

Network Indiana

Bloomington Man Facing Charges After Party

WOWO News

Prosecutors in Several States, Including Indiana Join NY Herbal Supplement Inquiry 

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.