Stellantis Layoffs

KOKOMO, Ind. (WOWO)–You may have heard Pres. Trump promise that the tariffs announced Wednesday will bring automotive jobs back to America. For now, the tariffs are having the opposite effect.

Thursday morning 900 Stellantis workers got the message that they would be out of work with temporary layoffs.

The layoffs include some people employed at the Indiana Transmission Plant, Kokomo Transmission Plant, Kokomo Casting Plant, and two plants in Michigan. Work is being paused at plants in Canada and Mexico, according to Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa.

A letter from Filosa directly blamed the tariffs for the layoffs, saying the company would have to find a way to roll with the punches.

“It will take our collective resilience and discipline to push through this challenging time,” Filosa told employees. “But we will quickly adapt to these policy changes and will protect our company, maintain our competitive edge, and continue delivering great products to our customers.”

It was unclear when or if those workers would be called back.