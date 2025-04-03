Second Teen Charged In March Shooting That Left One Dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Corey Conley Junior is charged with murder and robbery in connection with the death of 16-year-old Chase Watson in the 3000 block of Pennsylvania Street.

He joins Jadin Landis as the second person charged in that shooting.

Conley was one of the two shot and called 911 to say he’d been shot in the leg.

21Alive Reports that the whole incident started over the alleged purchase of a gun when shots rang out inside the car after an argument over money.

Landis told police that the pair were attempting to rob the victim when the shooting happened.