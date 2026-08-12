Indiana Parents Urged to Check Kids’ Vaccine Records Before School Starts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — As students across Indiana return to classrooms, state health officials are reminding parents to check their children’s vaccination records and make sure required immunizations are up to date.

Indiana has specific immunization requirements for students from preschool through high school, with additional vaccines required as children reach certain grade levels according to WSBT.

The Indiana Department of Health says children entering kindergarten, sixth grade and 12th grade face important age- and grade-specific immunization requirements, making those transition years especially important times for families to review records and schedule appointments if necessary.

For children in kindergarten through fifth grade, Indiana requires vaccinations against hepatitis B, diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, polio, chickenpox, measles, mumps and rubella, and hepatitis A.

By sixth grade, students have additional requirements. They must have received the Tdap vaccine, which protects against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis, as well as a meningococcal vaccine.

Those requirements continue through grades six to 11.

Students entering 12th grade need another meningococcal vaccine dose under Indiana’s school immunization requirements. The state also lists meningococcal B vaccination as recommended for 12th graders.

Indiana recommends, but does not generally require for school attendance, annual influenza vaccination and COVID-19 vaccination. The state also recommends HPV vaccination for eligible students.

The Indiana Department of Health maintains the current 2026-27 school immunization requirements and a child and teen immunization schedule for parents.

Parents who are unsure whether their child has received all required doses can check with the child’s health care provider or review vaccination information through My VaxIndiana, the state’s online resource for vaccine records.

Indiana also maintains the Children’s Health and Immunization Registry Program, known as CHIRP, which allows immunization records to be maintained electronically and accessed by authorized school personnel.

The state says families whose children are behind on required vaccinations should contact a health care provider or local health department as soon as possible. Indiana’s Department of Health also maintains a map of vaccination clinics, and the agency notes that some clinics allow walk-ins.

The requirements are particularly important for children moving into kindergarten, sixth grade or 12th grade because those grades correspond with additional required immunizations.

For a child entering kindergarten, the state requirement includes five doses of DTaP, four doses of polio vaccine, three doses of hepatitis B vaccine, two doses each of MMR, varicella and hepatitis A.

For students entering sixth grade, the required series includes the kindergarten-level vaccinations, along with one dose of Tdap and one dose of meningococcal vaccine.

For 12th graders, Indiana requires a second meningococcal vaccine dose in addition to the other school immunization requirements.

There are some exceptions and specific rules concerning the timing and number of doses.

For example, Indiana says the final polio dose for students in kindergarten through 12th grade must be administered on or after the child’s fourth birthday and at least six months after the previous dose. The state also accepts physician documentation of a previous case of chickenpox as proof of immunity; a parent’s report of the illness is not sufficient.

Indiana law also provides for medical and religious exemptions under specified circumstances. The Indiana Department of Education lists the state’s immunization statutes, including provisions covering religious objections and medical exemptions.

State officials say keeping vaccination records current is not only a school compliance issue but also helps protect children and others from vaccine-preventable diseases.

The Indiana Department of Health’s back-to-school guidance encourages families to make required immunizations part of their preparations before classes begin.

Parents can find the state’s 2026-27 school immunization requirements, age-based schedules, catch-up information and resources for finding vaccination providers through the Indiana Department of Health.

With schools returning for the 2026-27 academic year, families who haven’t checked their records yet are encouraged to do so now — particularly if their child is starting kindergarten, sixth grade or 12th grade.