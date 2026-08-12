Gov. Braun to Assess Storm Damage in Hammond, Thank First Responders

HAMMOND, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun is expected to visit Hammond Wednesday to assess damage from severe storms and discuss the state’s response efforts.

Braun will be joined by Indiana National Guard Adjutant General Larry Muennich, Indiana State Police Superintendent Anthony Scott and Indiana Department of Homeland Security Executive Director Jonathan Whitham.

The group will meet with first responders and local officials to assess storm damage and coordinate resources needed in affected communities.

Braun has directed the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to lead the state’s response efforts in coordination with several state agencies, including the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Indiana State Police, Indiana National Guard, Indiana Department of Transportation and Indiana Department of Correction.

The governor and other officials are scheduled to be at Hammond Central Fire Station, 6110 Calumet Ave., at 12:30 p.m. Central time Wednesday.

The visit will also give Braun an opportunity to thank first responders assisting with storm recovery efforts.

More information about the extent of the damage and additional state resources is expected following the assessment.