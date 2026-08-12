Flood Watch Extended for Northeast Indiana; Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds Possible Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Residents across Northeast Indiana should prepare for another round of heavy rain and potentially severe thunderstorms Wednesday as the National Weather Service has extended a Flood Watch for much of the region.

The watch includes areas along and south of U.S. 30, where forecasters expect several rounds of thunderstorms through late Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall rates could exceed 1 to 2 inches per hour, raising the threat of flash flooding, especially in areas that received significant rainfall Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, some locations across northern Indiana picked up more than five inches of rain over the past 24 hours, leaving saturated ground that will increase the risk of additional flooding if heavy rain develops again today.

Forecasters are also monitoring the potential for severe thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., primarily south of U.S. 30. While confidence in widespread severe weather remains low, any storms that develop could produce damaging wind gusts, torrential rainfall, isolated hail, and even a brief tornado. The Weather Service notes the severe weather threat could expand farther north if conditions become more favorable.

Main Threats

Flash flooding from repeated rounds of heavy rain

Rainfall rates of 1 to 2+ inches per hour

Damaging straight-line winds

Isolated hail

A low-end tornado threat

What You Should Do

The National Weather Service is urging residents to remain weather aware throughout the day and to have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings.

Motorists should never attempt to drive through flooded roadways, avoid driving around barricades, and delay travel if heavy rain causes roads to become flooded.

Forecasters say Wednesday morning’s briefing is expected to be the final scheduled update for this weather event unless forecast conditions change significantly later today.