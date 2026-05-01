Indiana Prosecutors Add Murder Counts in 15-Year-Old’s Fatal Ambush

MUNCIE, IND. (WOWO) The case surrounding the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old in Muncie has expanded, with prosecutors filing new murder charges against two additional suspects tied to what investigators describe as a planned robbery ambush.

Court documents filed in Delaware Circuit Court 5 show Atrevion Nathan and Dasha Eckford are now both charged with murder in connection with the August 2024 killing of LataJohne Phillips.

Both had previously faced charges including conspiracy to commit robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, aiding or inducing robbery, and obstruction of justice. At the time of the incident, Nathan was 21 and Eckford was 19.

The case stems from a shooting on August 14, 2024, when Muncie police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2900 block of North Elgin Street. Officers found Phillips suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and head near a playground. He later died at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

Investigators say surveillance video captured six individuals leaving an apartment complex shortly before the shooting and returning minutes later. Police later detained multiple suspects after monitoring activity in the area.

Court records indicate the shooting was linked to a planned firearms transaction. Detectives say text messages between Phillips and one of the suspects showed arrangements for a gun deal, including photos of multiple firearms and negotiations over which weapons would be exchanged.

Authorities say evidence recovered from the apartment complex matched firearms shown in those messages.

In total, six individuals were initially arrested in connection with the case, including juveniles and young adults. One suspect, Robert Wilson, who was 14 at the time, was waived to adult court and is also facing murder and robbery-related charges.

Other defendants in the case include K-Shaun English, Robert Graham III, and Ricky Nathan, all of whom are still moving through the court system.

Court records show multiple trial dates are now scheduled, with proceedings expected to continue into the summer as the case moves toward trial nearly two years after the killing.

Prosecutors say the investigation remains active as they continue to sort out each suspect’s role in what they allege was a coordinated robbery that turned deadly.