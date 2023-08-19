Indiana Republican Chairman Kyle Hupfer announces resignation after 6.5 years at helm

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The head of Indiana’s Republican Party announced his resignation Friday after leading it for 6 1/2 years in which the party took control of every statewide office, as well as many local offices.

Kyle Hupfer informed the members of the Indiana Republican State Committee of his intention to step down once the party elects a successor. He did not give a reason for leaving in the middle of his second four-year term.

It comes as the party controls both of Indiana’s U.S. Senate seats, seven of the state’s nine congressional districts, has supermajorities in both chambers of the General Assembly and holds more than 90% of county-elected offices across the state. It also controls the governor’s office, and numerous Republicans are vying for the nomination to replace GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb, who cannot run again because of term limits.

In 2019, 19 mayoral offices in Indiana flipped to Republicans, including in many Democratic strongholds such as Kokomo and Muncie.

“The Indiana Republican Party is strong. And I believe that if we continue to deliver results that matter, Hoosiers will continue to place their trust in us and elect and reelect Republicans long into the future,” Hupfer said.

Holcomb said Hupfer’s tenure “has proudly been one for the record books.”

“When he assumed the role in 2017, many believed the Indiana Republican Party had reached its apex. Instead, Kyle pulled together and led a team that was able to defy the annual odds, helping elect and reelect Republicans at every level,” Holcomb said.