August 19, 2023
Local News

Cyber tip leads to arrest of two people in Roanoke for multiple crimes against children

by Ian Randall0
(Photo Supplied/Indiana State Police)

ROANOKE, Ind. (WOWO) – State police say a Cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a man and woman in Roanoke.

After an investigation, a search warrant was served Thursday that resulted in the arrest of 35-year-old Cecil Spangler and 34-year-old Anna Fleishman.

Spangler is preliminarily charged with two counts of level 1 felony child molesting.

Fleishman is preliminarily charged with one count of level 1 felony child molesting, one count of level 4 felony child exploitation, and one count of level 5 felony child pornography.

Related posts

One dead after single-car crash on E Washington

Darrin Wright

Infant taken to hospital in critical condition, police investigating

Brooklyne Beatty

One Dead after SUV Rollover

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.