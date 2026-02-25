Indiana Senate Approves CDL Revocation Bill

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana lawmakers are moving to change how the state handles commercial driver’s licenses following two deadly truck crashes this month involving drivers who are now in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

A bill approved by the Indiana Senate would allow the state to revoke a commercial driver’s license if the holder is suspected of being in the country illegally. Lawmakers say the proposal is intended to clarify existing rules and ensure that a CDL is valid only while a driver is legally authorized to be in the United States.

Under the measure, the revocation process would include coordination with the Indiana Attorney General’s Office and federal immigration authorities. The legislation also outlines due process protections for affected drivers.

In addition, the bill would establish penalties for companies that knowingly hire drivers who are not legally authorized to work in the country. Supporters say the changes are designed to improve highway safety and strengthen oversight of commercial trucking operations in Indiana.

The proposal now moves forward in the legislative process for further consideration.