Elkhart Bus Driver Under DUI Review Previously Fired

ELKHART, IND. (WOWO) Elkhart Community Schools is investigating a bus driver who is suspected of transporting students while under the influence of alcohol. Public records obtained by WNDU 16 News Now show that the driver, Lisa Wig, was previously employed as a bus monitor at Concord Community Schools. She was fired from that district in October 2021 after coming to work smelling of alcohol, just one month after being hired.

Elkhart officials say Wig was hired in December 2021 and that district leadership was unaware of her prior termination. Following a report on January 23 of suspected impairment while on duty, Wig was immediately removed from her route, sent for alcohol testing, and placed on unpaid administrative leave.

District leadership has launched an internal review of its human resources and transportation departments, including an audit of hiring files, to ensure staff screening and oversight procedures meet internal standards. The superintendent is expected to present findings to the school board and the community within 30 days.

Elkhart Community Schools confirmed that Wig met all state and federal requirements for background checks and licensing at the time of her 2021 hire. However, a verbal reference check with her previous supervisor was not completed, which the district identified as a gap in its hiring process.

The Indiana State Police are actively investigating the incident. Once their investigation is complete, the findings will be sent to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review. The Elkhart Community Schools board is scheduled to vote on terminating Wig at a public meeting.

Families were notified of the situation in a letter from the district, which emphasized that staff vigilance prevented further risk to students and outlined steps being taken to strengthen hiring and safety protocols.