Indiana Senate Reverses Course, Agrees to Meet on Redistricting

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) — Indiana lawmakers will return to the Statehouse in early December to consider changes to the state’s congressional map, reviving the possibility of mid-cycle redistricting ahead of the 2026 elections according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

House Speaker Todd Huston announced that the House will reconvene on Dec. 1 as part of the 2026 regular session. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray confirmed that the Senate will meet beginning Dec. 8 to review and vote on any redistricting plan approved by the House.

As of Tuesday, no proposed congressional maps have been released by legislative leaders. The discussions follow calls from former President Donald Trump and Gov. Mike Braun for Republican-led states to pursue new congressional boundaries. Indiana’s current nine-district map, drawn in 2021 using 2020 census data, gives Republicans a 7–2 advantage.

Bray has previously said there was insufficient support among senators to advance redistricting, but confirmed the chamber will convene to resolve the issue. Trump and other national Republican figures have publicly encouraged Indiana lawmakers to approve a new map.

Lawmakers reported several incidents of threats and harassment in the past week, which are under investigation by the Indiana State Police. Some legislators expressed concern about those incidents and the broader political climate surrounding the redistricting debate.

Democratic leaders criticized the decision to return in December, citing public opposition to redistricting and concerns about cost. Under state law, lawmakers receive per diem reimbursements during session days, and reconvening early would add to those expenses, though leaders in both chambers say the overall cost of the session will not increase if work concludes earlier in 2026.

The House and Senate had previously agreed to begin the legislative session on Jan. 5. The House’s earlier return is permitted under Indiana Code, which allows the General Assembly to reconvene when both chambers gavel in with a quorum. Because House Republicans hold a supermajority, Democrats are not required for the chamber to begin business next week.

If new maps are proposed, they would again be based on 2020 census data. Redistricting supporters have called for all nine congressional districts to favor Republican candidates. Legislative Democrats, who hold too few seats to block the effort, say the process should focus on public input and constituent priorities.

The Senate will determine in December whether any proposal approved by the House advances.