Indiana Senator Blocks Farmland Development Measure

A controversial bill that would have allowed large-scale development on Indiana farmland without local zoning changes will not move forward in its current form, according to the chair of the Senate Utilities Committee.

Republican State Senator Eric Koch said the permitted-use language in House Bill 1333 will not advance, reporting from WNDU confirms. The bill’s future remains unclear, as lawmakers have not said whether the measure will be amended or rejected entirely.

House Bill 1333 would have allowed developers to build large projects, including data centers and solar farms, on certain agricultural lands without rezoning or public hearings. Supporters argued the bill would streamline development, while critics raised concerns about local control and land use.

The measure passed the Indiana House earlier this week, with most Democrats voting against it. The bill now awaits further action in the Senate Utilities Committee, where changes or termination remain possible.