November 13, 2025
Smoke Forces Emergency Landing of GoJet Plane at South Bend Airport

by Brian Ford
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO)  — A passenger jet traveling from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to Allentown, Pennsylvania was forced to make an emergency landing at South Bend International Airport Tuesday night after smoke was reported on board.

The GoJet flight landed safely, and authorities confirmed that no passengers or crew were injured.

To ensure travelers reached their destination, a different aircraft was dispatched from Chicago to South Bend to continue the journey to Allentown.

Airport and airline officials are investigating the source of the smoke and have not yet released further details.

Passengers described the landing as “safe but alarming,” and emergency responders were on hand as a precaution.

