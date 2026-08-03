Indiana State Agencies Expand Use of Artificial Intelligence for Police, Legal and Public Services

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana state agencies are rapidly expanding their use of artificial intelligence, with new tools being tested or deployed for tasks ranging from analyzing police evidence and assisting attorneys to operating drones and reviewing government policies.

The Indiana Management Performance Hub, the agency responsible for reviewing planned artificial intelligence use across the state’s executive branch, approved 135 AI-related plans between January 2025 and June 2026, according to information provided to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

Officials caution that approval does not mean every proposal moved forward. Jeff Mullins, communications director for the Management Performance Hub, said some projects remain under development, some are tied to contract discussions and others were ultimately abandoned.

Indiana’s AI policy requires agencies to evaluate potential risks before moving forward with new technology. Agencies must complete readiness assessments that examine a tool’s purpose, effectiveness and possible risks. The state also requires agencies to follow a risk management framework developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Some agencies may also be required to notify people when they are interacting with artificial intelligence according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

Many of the approved AI plans focus on routine government operations, including creating voiceovers for presentations, analyzing information and improving internal workflows. Others involve more advanced applications in law enforcement, legal services and public safety.

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office received approval to use an artificial intelligence-powered legal research system owned by Thomson Reuters. The tool is designed to help attorneys answer complex legal questions, draft initial documents, summarize court decisions and identify relevant laws.

Slayde Settle, spokesperson for Attorney General Todd Rokita, confirmed the office has begun using AI tools but did not specify whether the approved legal research system is currently active.

“Our office is the largest law firm in Indiana, handling tens of thousands of open matters at any given time with a dedicated team of attorneys and staff,” Settle said. “To continue meeting that responsibility at the highest level, we must smartly adopt every available tool that strengthens our work.”

Settle said the office has already started using artificial intelligence for several non-attorney administrative functions and believes the technology could create efficiencies and reduce costs.

Indiana State Police is also using AI to assist investigators, particularly when reviewing large amounts of video evidence.

Capt. Ron Galaviz, chief public information officer for ISP, said the agency uses a tool that can condense hours of video footage into a shorter review format by removing irrelevant sections and helping detectives identify important objects, people and events.

The technology is limited to legally obtained video, Galaviz said, and access is restricted to detectives who have completed specialized video analysis training. Investigators still review the original footage to confirm the system’s findings.

ISP has also received approval for additional AI concepts, including technology that could identify license plates from vehicles of interest in real time and a pilot program designed to combine separate data sources to speed up investigations. Galaviz said those projects are not currently moving forward.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is also using artificial intelligence to support transportation operations.

Natalie Garrett, strategic communications director for INDOT, said the agency is using Fotokite technology, which allows tethered drones to take off, fly and land without a traditional operator controlling the aircraft.

The drone system is being used for aerial surveys and is among 21 AI-related projects INDOT has received approval to pursue.

Other transportation-related AI projects remain in development, including tools designed to help safety and engineering teams identify inaccurate GPS information in crash reports by comparing officer-entered data with written descriptions.

Another project would use inspection images and existing records to identify possible inconsistencies involving bridge weight limits.

The Indiana Department of Child Services is also exploring artificial intelligence as a support tool.

Ron Green, director of communications for DCS, said the agency developed a system designed to compare department policies with state and federal regulations. The tool is currently being tested by staff attorneys and reviewed by policy experts.

Green said the system would only serve as a resource and would not make decisions, particularly when issues involve children’s safety and well-being.

Indiana officials say the increased use of artificial intelligence is intended to help employees manage information, improve efficiency and streamline government services. At the same time, agencies are putting review processes in place to address concerns involving privacy, accuracy and responsible use of the technology.