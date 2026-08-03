Cyclospora Skinny’ Trend Sparks Health Warnings as Parasite Is Promoted Online for Weight Loss

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WOWO) — Health officials and doctors are warning people not to participate in a dangerous social media trend joking about using a parasitic infection as a method for rapid weight loss.

The trend, referred to online as “cyclospora skinny,” has gained attention as Arizona health officials investigate 36 locally acquired cases of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis.

Medical experts say the infection is not a weight-loss strategy and can lead to serious health complications, including prolonged illness, dehydration and hospitalization.

“Getting any kind of illness to purposely cause something like that is just a bad idea,” Dr. Andrew Carroll, president of IntraCare and a physician in Chandler, Arizona, told Fox 10. “Plus, cyclosporiasis can be deadly. There are folks ending up in the hospital for long periods of time.”

Cyclospora cayetanensis is a microscopic parasite that infects the small intestine. According to health experts, it spreads when people consume food or water contaminated with fecal matter, with outbreaks often linked to fresh produce such as berries, basil, cilantro and packaged salad mixes.

Symptoms can include prolonged watery diarrhea, abdominal cramps, loss of appetite and severe fatigue.

While people infected with Cyclospora may lose weight, doctors say that loss comes from dehydration, nutrient loss and muscle breakdown — not healthy fat reduction.

Untreated infections can last for weeks or even months, with symptoms sometimes improving before returning. Unlike many common stomach illnesses, Cyclospora infections often require a specific laboratory test for diagnosis because standard stool cultures may not detect the parasite.

Severe cases may require prescription treatment, most commonly the antibiotic trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, to eliminate the infection.

Doctors warn that prolonged diarrhea and vomiting can cause dangerous dehydration and electrolyte problems, particularly among children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

“With diarrhea, if you’re not able to control that part of it, you’re going to lose a lot of electrolytes, so you’re going to have problems with muscle cramps and headaches and all those sorts of things,” Carroll said.

He also warned about the risks of misinformation spreading online, especially among people struggling with weight concerns.

“People who are influencers on social media, a lot of people listen to them,” Carroll said. “There’s millions of followers for these people and even the most off-colored comment, or meant to be funny, could be considered something serious.”

Health professionals say people looking to lose weight should rely on evidence-based approaches, including healthy nutrition, physical activity and guidance from medical providers rather than intentionally exposing themselves to illness.

Experts also recommend safe food preparation practices, including washing fresh produce and seeking medical care for persistent gastrointestinal symptoms.