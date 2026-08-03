Polypharmacy Warning: Multiple Prescription Drugs Linked to Increased Mortality Risk in Seniors

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WOWO) — Older adults who take five or more prescription medications may face a higher risk of death compared with those taking fewer medications, according to a new study that highlights concerns surrounding the growing issue of polypharmacy among seniors.

The research, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, examined medication use among thousands of adults age 65 and older and found that taking multiple prescriptions was associated with increased mortality risk, even after researchers accounted for other health conditions.

The study was led by Dr. Alexander Chaitoff of the University of Michigan School of Medicine. Researchers analyzed national health survey data from 7,828 adults collected between 1999 and 2016.

According to the study, trained staff reviewed participants’ pill bottles to confirm medication use during the previous 30 days. Researchers then followed participants for an average of 8.5 years.

More than half of those studied — about 54% — had at least one medication pattern considered high risk for older adults.

The largest group included people taking five or more prescription medications, a practice known medically as polypharmacy. More than 40% of participants fell into that category.

Researchers also found that 37.6% of participants were taking medications considered potentially inappropriate for older adults, including some drugs associated with increased risks of confusion or falls. Another 11.4% were taking combinations of medications known to create serious drug interactions.

After accounting for participants’ overall health and existing medical conditions, researchers found that taking five or more prescription drugs was linked to a 38% higher risk of death. Each additional prescription medication added to a person’s routine was associated with a 7% increase in mortality risk.

Katy Dubinsky, a New York-based pharmacist who was not involved in the research, told Fox News Digital that the findings should be considered in the context of patients’ overall health.

“People taking more medications often have more underlying health conditions, which may also contribute to their higher mortality risk,” Dubinsky said.

Medical experts say older adults may be more vulnerable to medication complications because aging can affect how the body processes drugs, particularly as kidney and liver function changes over time.

Researchers said the findings could help doctors identify patients who may benefit from “deprescribing,” a process that involves carefully reviewing medications and reducing or stopping those that may no longer be necessary.

However, experts caution that the study does not prove medications directly caused the increased risk. Researchers relied on medication use recorded during a single 30-day period and did not track whether prescriptions changed later.

Dubinsky advised patients not to stop medications based solely on the study’s findings.

Instead, she recommended older adults regularly review all medications with a healthcare provider or pharmacist, including prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs, vitamins and supplements.

“Ask why each medication is being taken, whether it is still needed and whether the dose remains appropriate,” Dubinsky said.

Researchers say the goal is not to discourage necessary medications, but to help ensure older adults receive the safest and most effective treatment plans possible as they age.