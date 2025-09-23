September 23, 2025
Indiana State Agency Cuts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana state agencies are tightening their belts in response to a mandated 10% budget cut.

Agencies have been instructed to submit strategic spending reduction plans, with some focusing on personnel cuts and leaving vacant positions unfilled.

While some departments are optimistic about finding efficiencies, others are warning the reductions may impact their ability to meet legal responsibilities.

Several agencies are requesting exemptions to preserve critical services.

Leaders say collaboration and smarter contracting will be key to managing the cuts.

