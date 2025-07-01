Indiana State Fair Releases 2025 Menu

Indianapolis, IN (WOWO) – Get ready to savor the flavor! The Indiana State Fair is thrilled to unveil the 2025 Taste of the Fair lineup, featuring 40 mouthwatering entries that showcase the creativity, boldness, and Hoosier pride of our culinary vendors. From sweet to savory, deep-fried to delightfully fresh, this year’s selections promise to surprise and satisfy fairgoers of all ages. Whether you’re a foodie on the hunt for the next big flavor or a fan of fair classics with a twist, the 2025 Taste of the Fair presented by Pepsi is your ultimate guide to the most crave-worthy bites of the summer. The new treats just announced are:

All Vegan Indianapolis Philly

Black Leaf Vegan Food Truck

Hoosier flavor, Philly soul, plant-based power! Introducing the All-Vegan Indianapolis Philly – stacked with grilled delicious plant-based meat, sautéed peppers & onions, and smothered in our creamy “cheez” sauce, all on a toasted hoagie. It’s bold. It’s hearty. It’s 100% vegan.

Bacon Honeybun Burger

McWaters Concessions

Fresh Angus Burger resting between Grilled Honeybuns, topped with Bacon, Cheese & your choice of garden toppings

Bacon-Wrapped BBQ Chicken on a Stick

R.E. Smith Food and Drink

Fresh Chicken Tender, hand dipped in batter. Wrapped with delicious bacon and brushed with Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce, topped with a cherry tomato. Served on a stick. Choice of Sweet Baby Barbecue Sauce or Hidden Valley Ranch dipping sauce

BBQ Machos

Nitro Hog BBQ

BBQ MACHOS are here- tortilla chips topped with creamy Mac & Cheese, smoky pulled pork, and cheese sauce. Swing by Nitro Hog BBQ at Lot 421 in front of the Coliseum-BBQ sauce is available if you want to sauce it up!

Blue Cotton Candy Margarita

Urick Concessions

A fun, vibrant cocktail that combines the tangy flavor of a classic margarita with the sweet, whimsical taste of cotton candy. Made with tequila, blue curaçao, lime juice, and a touch of real cotton candy for garnish of sweetness.

Blueberry Breakfast Sausage Flapjack

Smokehouse Saloon (Red Frazier)

House-made Blueberry Breakfast Sausage wrapped in a flapjack. Served with fresh fruit, powdered sugar, and syrup.

Brunch Mary

Urick Concessions

The Brunch Mary is a meal in a glass, garnished with skewers stacked high with a mini sausage breakfast sandwich, fresh fruit kebab, crispy bacon, fluffy donut holes, and a golden waffle stick.

Brunch Mimosa

Urick Concessions

This isn’t your average mimosa—served with skewers of a mini sausage breakfast sandwich, fruit kebab, crispy bacon, donut holes, and a waffle stick, it’s brunch in a glass with a bubbly twist.

Butterfinger Funnel Cake

North American Midway Entertainment

Treat yourself to a Butterfinger Funnel Cake! Crispy, golden funnel cake topped with smooth vanilla cream and crunchy Butterfinger pieces. A perfect mix of sweet, creamy, and crunchy in every bite!

Cheesy Hot Honey Chicken Fries

Urick Concessions

Crispy chicken bites over golden fries, smothered in creamy hatch queso, topped with smoky bacon, fresh parsley, and finished with a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey.

Cinnamon Toast Cookie Butter Pretzel Bites

Wilson Concessions

Pretzel bites covered in cinnamon and sugar, then smothered with cookie butter, cream cheese icing, and topped off with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

Cookie Butter Cold Brew Float

Hooks Drugstore Museum

It’s a vanilla cold brew with vanilla ice cream. Topped with whipped cream, cookie butter drizzle, cookie crumbles, and a cherry.

Cotton Candy Lemon Shake Up

Urick Concessions

A classic lemonade shake-up with a sweet twist—spun with a fluffy wad of cotton candy inside and topped with a cloud of cotton candy on the straw. Tart, sweet, and totally fun!

Deep Fried Pork Chop Sandwich

Twisted Drinks and Food

Deep-fried BBQ pork chop sandwich is exactly as it sounds. We season our boneless pork chops with a dry BBQ rub, then deep fry them and serve them on a fresh bakery bun, and top them with our yummy BBQ sauce.

Dirty Dancing Egg Rolls

Taste of Home Catering & Food Truck

(2) 4″ chicken Philly egg rolls dipped in our homemade hot honey lemon pepper buffalo sauce, drizzled with ranch dressing.

Hot Honey Beignets

The Bakerman

Our famous New Orleans Style Beignets, which have been a State Fair Favorite for decades, now have a new sweet and spicy kick!

Jalapeño Popper Pizza

DG Concessions / Ginocchios Pizza

We start with a garlic butter and light marinara base. Topped with a mozzarella cheese blend, pepperoni, jalapeno poppers, bacon, and finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing.

Jerk Cheesy Fries

Jamaican Breeze

Our Jerk Cheesy Fries are crispy, cheesy, and drizzled in your choice of mild or spicy jerk sauce — a flavor that hits every time.

Jessops’ Butterscotch Apple Crunch

Jessop Candy Products

Gourmet sliced apples with warm caramel sauce and crushed Butterscotch Corn for topping. Nuts optional. In a parfait cup.

Key Lime Pie Milkshake

American Dairy Association Indiana Inc

Our Key Lime Pie Milkshake blends tangy citrus with creamy sweetness for a refreshing treat to cool you down on a hot Indiana summer day! It’s sweet, smooth, and made for fair memories.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Freund Family Foods

A luxurious twist on a comfort classic! Chunks of lobster meat tossed in garlic butter and folded into our velvety homemade cheese sauce.

Passion Fruit Boba Lemonade Shakeup

Indiana Ribeye

A refreshing sip of summer at Indiana Ribeye’s Old Fashioned Lemonade Stand! Shake up your lemonade with your favorite tastes of Boba! 🍋

Peach Tea

Twisted Drinks and Food

Fresh-brewed Lipton iced tea that we flavor with peach, then add peach-flavored boba balls.

Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza

Swains Concessions

We start off with our homemade pizza dough stretched to perfection and cover it with our award-winning pickle ranch sauce and mozzarella cheese. Topping it off with pickles and bacon, and adding a touch of pickle ranch to finish it off.

Pickle Fried Oreos

Pickle Barrel

Nothing says fair like fried pickles! Try our twist on this fair favorite! A golden Oreo with a pickle slice placed on top, dipped in our original, made-from-scratch batter, topped with dill pickle seasoning, and a side of ranch to dip in!

Piggy Funnel

R&W Concessions

Fluffy funnel cake drizzled with brown sugar, maple syrup, and topped with bacon pieces.

Piggyback Stack

Urick Concessions

A hearty, flavor-packed sandwich featuring a pork burger stacked with a classic beef patty, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and our signature sauce.

Pineapple Lemonade Shake-up

McWaters Concessions

Indiana State Fair Staple, Fresh-made Lemonade shaken up with a twist of Hawaiian Fresh Pineapple infused.

Pineapple Whip Shake Up

Hi & Mighty

A tart, smooth, and refreshing canned cocktail handmade at the Indiana State Fairgrounds with real pineapple and premium liquor. Perfect to cheer at the midway!

Slime Licker Boba Blast

Georgia’s Kitchen & Toxic Waste Candy Company

Georgia’s Kitchen collaborates with Indiana’s own Toxic Waste Candy Company. The drink features lemonade with Slime Licker Sour Popping Boba and Slime Licker sour syrup. Three flavors: Green Apple, Blue Razz, & Strawberry Lemonade

S’MORES Cookie

The Cavity Factory

This cookie is a graham cracker base with milk chocolate and dark chocolate. Topped with a marshmallow that can be torched.

State Fair Cotton Candy

Sun King Brewing

Ale with Cotton Candy Flavor 4.0% ABV | 10 IBU

State Fair Cotton Candy balances the sweet summer flavors of Blue Cotton Candy with crisp malt character in celebration of the Indiana State Fair.

Street Corn Steak Tacos

Urick Concessions

Flame-grilled ribeye steak, topped with zesty street corn, diced onions, crumbled cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro for the perfect street-style bite

Sweet Heat Sausage Sandwich

R&W Concessions

Jalapeño Sausage smothered in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with sautéed onions, sweet peppers, and cabbage, served on a bun.

The Hog & Slaw

Indiana Pork Producers

Enjoy a classic favorite with a Hoosier twist – The Hog & Slaw! This pulled pork and coleslaw sandwich, presented by Indiana Pork Producers, features delicious pulled pork topped with crisp, creamy coleslaw for the perfect balance of savory and tangy flavors in every bite.

The Smoked Gouda’cue

American Dairy Association

Get ready to sink your teeth into The Smoked Gouda’cue – a bold, melty masterpiece made for true cheese lovers. Indulge in layers of rich smoked gouda, sharp cheddar, and tangy barbecue sauce between buttery, golden Texas toast. It’s smoky, cheesy, saucy, and pure Indiana State Fair comfort food bliss.

Trio of Italy

Freund Family Foods

A flight of 3 mini-Italian-inspired funnel cakes:

Tiramisu – Coffee-basted funnel cake with mascarpone cheese frosting, and dusted in cocoa powder; Italian Wedding Cake – Cream cheese frosting with chopped pecans and shredded coconut; Cannoli – Cannoli cream frosting with chocolate chips and cannoli shell pieces

Tropical Thunder

R&W Concessions

Mango and strawberry, along with lemo,n all infused into a Tropical Thunder shake-up.

Turkey Sausage Pizza Quesadilla

Gobble Gobble Food Truck

Satisfy your fair-time cravings with our Ultimate Cheese & Turkey Sausage Pizza Quesadilla – a golden, crispy tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground turkey sausage, pizza sauce, and melty mozzarella cheese. It’s the perfect fusion of comfort food and fair flavor only at GOBBLE GOBBLE!

Yes Cer’s Burger

Red Frazier Bison

A twist on the classic burger, this hearty bison burger comes stacked with rich pimento cheese, crunchy potato sticks, and tangy horseradish pickles – all nestled between two thick slices of buttery Texas toast.

Fairgoers are invited to make their voices heard by voting for their favorite Taste of the Fair entry! Cast your vote at any Prairie Farms Information Booth throughout the 15-day fair or by scanning the QR codes displayed at participating concession stands. The top three fan-favorite vendors will receive cash prizes of $2,500, $1,000, and $500, respectively.

To help plan your flavorful adventure, a detailed map of all food booths and featured items will be available at Information Booths across the fairgrounds and online at IndianaStateFair.com. Come hungry and ready to discover the Sound of Summer…one bite at a time!

The Indiana State Fair, known as the state’s premier multi-day event, is a vibrant celebration of the Hoosier spirit and agricultural legacy. Over 15 exciting days, it unites communities across Indiana to honor the state’s unique identity and welcomes visitors from far and wide. Renowned for its top-notch entertainment, spotlight on 4-H youth, engaging agricultural education programs, modern facilities, and an array of delicious fare, the Indiana State Fair has been a treasured tradition for Hoosiers for over a century. The 2025 Indiana State Fair takes place from August 1st to August 17th (closed Mondays). For comprehensive event information, ticket details, and attractions, be sure to visit our official website at www.indianastatefair.com