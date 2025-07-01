Intersection Improvements to begin on S.R. 37

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) – INDOT announces intersection improvements at State Road 37 and Notestine Road.

Starting on or after July 7, crews will begin work to realign Notestine Road with S.R. 37 to help improve safety in the area. Work on the project is expected to be complete by the end of October. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

During construction, the intersection of S.R. 37 and Notestine Road will have varying levels of access depending on the phase of construction. Property owners will have access to S.R. 37 at all times. In early September, S.R. 37 will be reduced to one lane with traffic alternating turns controlled by a temporary signal.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider safety for all by slowing down, using extra caution, and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones.

