Do It Best Foundation Announces Grant Recipients

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) – The Do It Best Foundation is proud to announce the distribution of over $93,000 in grants to organizations dedicated to creating brighter futures for kids and families in the communities where Do It Best team members live.

“In our brief history, the Do it Best Foundation has worked to build the best communities, and these grants bring our impact to nearly $2 million to more than 150 organizations, thanks to the generosity of our donors and the commitment of our grant recipients,” said Executive Director Curtis Smith. “These grants represent a wide range of impact and tackle essential issues like housing, food security, health care, and education, while also supporting initiatives that enhance the lives of children and families, creating a lasting positive impact.”

Grant recipients this quarter include:

● Blessings in a Backpack (Fort Wayne, IN) – $15,575

● Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra (Fort Wayne, IN) – $10,000

● The League (Fort Wayne, IN) – $10,000

● Martin Luther King Montessori School (Fort Wayne, IN) – $5,000

● Samaritan’s Purse (Kentucky tornado relief) – $7,000

● Sikeston Public Schools Foundation (Sikeston, MO) – $5,000

● St. Matthias Episcopal Church (Athens, TX) – $5,500

● Teen Works (Fort Wayne, IN) – $20,000

● Youth for Christ (Fort Wayne, IN) – $10,000

● YWCA Northeast Indiana (Fort Wayne, IN) – $5,000

The Do it Best Foundation is now accepting grant applications for its next giving cycle through August 22, 2025. Visit doitbestfoundation.org to learn more.