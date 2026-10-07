Indiana expands CDL testing waivers for qualified military veterans

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana is making it easier for some military veterans to transition into civilian trucking careers by allowing qualified applicants to bypass certain Commercial Driver’s License testing requirements.

Gov. Mike Braun announced Wednesday that Indiana has joined the Even Exchange Program, which allows the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to waive CDL testing requirements for military personnel with qualifying driving experience and military specialties.

The program is part of the federal Freedom Haulers initiative and allows eligible veterans to exchange qualifying military driving credentials for an Indiana CDL.

The new option works alongside Indiana’s existing Military CDL Skills Waiver Program, which provides another path for service members with military driving experience to avoid portions of the standard CDL testing process.

Eligible military specialties include certain motor transport, vehicle operation, fuel and equipment operation positions in the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force.

Applicants seeking to participate in the Even Exchange Program must visit a BMV branch and provide a completed military CDL skills test waiver application, a DD214 or proof of active-duty status, a copy of their military license and a letter from their commanding officer confirming qualifying commercial vehicle experience.

Veterans who do not have one of the military classifications eligible for the Even Exchange Program may still apply for Indiana’s skills test waiver. Those applicants would still be required to complete the CDL knowledge test.

Braun said the changes are intended to remove barriers for veterans seeking to use skills developed during their military service in Indiana’s civilian workforce.

More information about military CDL waivers and eligibility requirements is available through the Indiana BMV.