Indiana State Police focusing attention of school bus safety

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Indiana State Police) – As the summer break comes to an end, students across northeast Indiana are starting their return to school. Keeping that in mind motorists should expect to see an increased amount of school bus traffic during the morning and afternoon commutes, and therefore should plan accordingly to allow for extra travel time each day.

According to an April 2023 survey that focused on school bus stop arm violations, the Hoosier State experienced over two thousand daily incidents of stop arm violations (on average). That number is unacceptable and we must do a better job towards ensuring our children’s safety as they travel to and from school each day.

The Indiana State Police would like to remind all motorists of the rules of the road pertaining to school buses and when you are required to stop for a school bus:

When a school bus is stopping or stopped with the red lights flashing and stop arm extended…

When approaching the school bus from either direction on a two-lane road, motorists are required to STOP.

When approaching the school bus from any direction on a multiple lane highway where there is no barrier or median separating lanes of travel, motorists are required to STOP .

. Motorists who are on a highway that is divided by a barrier, such as cable barrier, concrete wall, or grassy median, are required to STOP only if they are traveling in the same direction as the school bus.

Regardless of your particular situation, when you see a school bus with or without lights flashing or the stop arm extended, that big yellow school bus should serve as a reminder that there are children in the immediate area. Slow down, be patient, use caution, and always be prepared to stop. Please drive as if they were your own!!

The Indiana State Police is committed to the safety of our children and keeping Indiana’s roadways safe through educational programs and enforcement action.

*If you observe a school bus stop arm violation, please call 911 to report that incident, to include the suspect vehicle description, location, and the number of the school bus involved.