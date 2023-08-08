Grace College continues free tuition for families making under $60K

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Grace College in northern Indiana will continue offering free tuition for in-state students in families making $60,000 or less in the coming fall semester, the college announced Monday.

The college’s Indiana Full Tuition Plan bases its support of low-income families on students’ completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

Hoosier families with an adjusted gross income of $60,000 or less can apply for Grace’s free tuition program. The college supports such students through a combination of federal, state and institutional aid.

“For many families, it is truly a game changer,” Vice President of Enrollment Management Mark Pohl said in a news release. “Students who might not otherwise be able to attend college at all can now attend a Christian liberal arts school and choose from 100-plus majors and minors to study in a Christ-centered environment.”

Alana Garrett, a Fort Wayne student attending Grace this fall, said in the release that though she had already planned to attend the college, the tuition support will ease her financial burden.

“I found out about the financial aid less than a month before Welcome Weekend, so I was in complete shock,” Garrett said. “I know God has placed me at Grace for a purpose, and I am so thankful for the relieved burden of college costs. It has changed my financial situation completely.”

More details about Grace’s Indiana Full Tuition Plan and its eligibility requirements are available at grace.edu/financialaid.

Grace College is located in Winona Lake, about 130 miles north of Indianapolis.