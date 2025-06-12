Indiana State Police Hiring Regional Dispatchers at Fort Wayne Post

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Looking to play a vital role in public safety from behind the scenes? The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Regional Dispatcher positions at the Fort Wayne Regional Dispatch Center, located at 5811 Ellison Road.

These dispatchers are responsible for coordinating emergency efforts across 18 counties, including the 11 counties in the Fort Wayne District and seven counties in the Peru District.

Dispatchers use advanced technology systems like CAD (Computer Aided Dispatch), GIS (Geographic Information Systems, and Automatic Vehicle Locators to communicate with police personnel, other law enforcement agencies, and emergency support services.

Candidates must have a high school diploma or GED and the ability to remain seated in a confined workspace for long periods. While two years of experience in public safety communications is preferred, it is not required.