Coroner Identifies Woman Killed in Fort Wayne Pedestrian Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman struck and killed along Coliseum Boulevard near Columbia Avenue as 44-year-old Shannon Joy Lamb of Fort Wayne. Investigators say Lamb died at the scene from multiple blunt-force injuries after she was hit by a vehicle around 8:19 p.m. on November 18.

Lamb’s death marks the 37th traffic fatality in Allen County so far this year. The crash remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Coroner’s Office.

