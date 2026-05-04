Trine Day Sets Fundraising Records with More Than $160,000 Raised

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) — Trine University’s annual Trine Day has set new records, bringing in more than $160,000 to support students, programs, and campus initiatives.

The 24-hour giving campaign — held over 1,884 minutes from April 24 to April 25 — raised $160,218 from 669 donors, marking the highest totals for both participation and dollars raised in the event’s history.

University leaders say the funds will go toward scholarships, academic and athletic programs, and student organizations, helping enhance the overall student experience.

“Once again, the Trine family has come together to provide our current and future students with one of the best college experiences around, and the financial support to afford it,” said Matt Land, vice president for advancement at Trine. “We are grateful for each person who gave during Trine Day and continue to be excited about the future of this university and its students, thanks to our generous donors.”

The unique 1,884-minute format reflects the university’s founding year — 1884 — when it began as Tri-State Normal College in Angola.

Since then, Trine has grown from a small teacher training school with about 50 students into a university serving more than 13,000 students annually across undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs in fields including engineering, business, health sciences, education, and the arts and sciences.

University officials say the continued success of Trine Day highlights strong alumni and community support, which plays a key role in expanding opportunities for current and future students.

More information on supporting Trine University is available through the school’s giving page.