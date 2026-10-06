Indiana State Police report more than 36,000 traffic stops in September

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana State Police troopers made more than 36,000 traffic stops across the state in September, according to the agency’s Enforcement Bureau statistics.

Troopers documented 36,763 traffic stops during the month, resulting in 16,865 citations and 29,282 warnings.

State police reported 293 arrests for driving under the influence and 1,298 traffic-related criminal arrests. Troopers also made 823 non-traffic-related criminal arrests.

Other enforcement included 1,746 seat belt citations and 271 citations for distracted driving.

Troopers investigated 1,185 crashes in September, including 175 that involved injuries and three fatal crashes.

The agency also reported assisting 2,322 motorists during the month with issues including flat tires, mechanical problems, vehicles stuck on roadways and vehicles that had run out of fuel.

Indiana State Police said it will continue using various enforcement methods, including aviation assets, dedicated patrols, motorcycle patrols, unmarked vehicles and marked Mustangs.

The agency said its goal is to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities and encourage voluntary compliance with Indiana traffic laws.

State police encourage people to report suspicious or illegal activity on Indiana roadways by calling 911.