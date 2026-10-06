Human trafficking detection bill heads to president’s desk

WASHINGTON (WOWO) — A bipartisan bill aimed at helping federal workers identify potential human trafficking cases has passed the U.S. Senate unanimously and is headed to President Donald Trump’s desk.

The Enhancing Detection of Human Trafficking Act, sponsored by Sens. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, and Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., along with House Education and Workforce Committee Chairman Tim Walberg, R-Mich., and Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., would require the Department of Labor to train employees to recognize signs of human trafficking.

The training would also prepare Labor Department employees to refer suspected trafficking crimes to law enforcement. Supporters say the measure could help workers identify potential trafficking during workplace inspections.

The House passed the legislation March 3, 2026. The Senate later approved it unanimously.

Under the bill, the Department of Labor would be required to report to Congress on its training and referral efforts within one year after implementing the program.

Husted said the legislation would help federal workers recognize potential trafficking and connect suspected cases with law enforcement.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, law enforcement recorded 334 human trafficking cases involving 509 victims in Ohio in 2024.

If signed by the president, the measure would become law.