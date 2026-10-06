GM Fort Wayne Assembly to host electronics recycling event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — GM Fort Wayne Assembly will host a community electronics recycling event Thursday, Oct. 8, giving residents an opportunity to dispose of old electronics and other items.

The free collection will run from 3 to 7 p.m. in the plant’s visitor parking lot at 12200 Lafayette Center Road in Roanoke.

Items accepted at no charge include computers, laptops, monitors, printers, keyboards, mice, cable and satellite boxes, modems, audio and disc players, speakers, light bulbs and small household appliances.

The collection will also accept four- and eight-foot fluorescent bulbs and small batteries, including AAA, AA, C, D and 9-volt batteries.

Televisions and CRT monitors will be accepted for a fee. TVs and CRT monitors 29 inches and smaller will cost $20, while those 30 inches and larger will cost $30. Flat-screen computer monitors will cost $2. Cash is required for those fees.

GM said it has hosted the community electronics recycling event for the past 12 years as part of its environmental sustainability efforts.