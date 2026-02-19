Indiana State Police Seek Tips in 1988 Cold Case

FREMONT, IND. (WOWO) The 1988 killing of Fremont’s former town marshal remains unsolved, and investigators believe someone in the community may still have information that could break the case.

Bobby Moore was shot and killed outside his home on East Spring Street on the evening of July 26, 1988. He was struck in the shoulder and chest. Fremont is a small town in Steuben County near the Michigan border, and investigators believe the size of the community increases the likelihood that someone saw or heard something that night.

At the time of the shooting, modern surveillance tools such as doorbell cameras were not available, and few security cameras existed in the area. Officers went door to door in the neighborhood following the shooting but were unable to develop substantial leads.

The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post is continuing to seek information from the public. Anyone with details about the case is asked to contact investigators.

The case remains open.