U.S. 30 Pursuit Leads to Arrest for Reckless Driving

MARSHALL COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) A high-speed police pursuit on U.S. 30 in Marshall County ended with the arrest of 28-year-old Sebastiano Di Palma, WSBT 22 reports.

Police attempted to pull over a vehicle exceeding the speed limit near Michigan Street, but Di Palma failed to stop and reached speeds of 95 miles per hour. Officers deployed stop sticks at the King Road intersection, but they were unsuccessful.

Two officers then positioned their patrol vehicles in front of and behind Di Palma’s car, successfully forcing him to stop. Di Palma was taken into custody without further incident.

He faces multiple charges, including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving, and operating without ever receiving a driver’s license. Authorities have not reported any injuries resulting from the chase.