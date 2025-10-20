Indiana Submits Waiver Request To Prioritize Student Learning Over Federal Bureaucracy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has formally submitted a federal waiver request seeking relief from certain requirements of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), aiming to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and give schools greater flexibility to focus on student success.

The waiver request, submitted after more than a month of public comment, is designed to allow Indiana to build on recent academic progress and pursue more tailored accountability and improvement strategies. If approved, the changes would take effect in the 2026-2027 school year.

Governor Mike Braun praised the move as a bold step toward returning control of education to the state level.

“INDIANA CONTINUES TO LEAD THE NATION IN EDUCATION AND INNOVATION,” BRAUN SAID IN A STATEMENT. “WE CAN BEST SUPPORT HOOSIER STUDENTS WHEN WE RETURN EDUCATION TO THE STATES, EMPOWER PARENTS WITH HIGH-QUALITY EDUCATIONAL OPTIONS, GET RED TAPE OUT OF THE WAY FOR EDUCATORS, AND FOCUS ON IMPROVEMENT FOR EVERY STUDENT.”

The waiver request highlights Indiana’s recent academic gains, including:

A five percentage point increase in third grade literacy rates-the largest single-year gain in state history.

A continued focus on improving literacy across all student populations by 2025.

Climbing to sixth in the nation in reading performance, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP).

A more than four percentage point drop in chronic absenteeism since 2022.

Significant increases in math proficiency across all grade levels since 2021.

National leadership in high school students completing at least one college course before graduation.

The highest graduation rate ever recorded in Indiana, achieved in 2024.

Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner said the state is ready to lead with a smarter, student-focused approach.

“AS A STATE, WE ARE LEANING IN TO SEIZE THIS MOMENT,” JENNER SAID. “TODAY, OUR MESSAGE TO WASHINGTON IS CLEAR: INDIANA IS READY AND EAGER, SO GIVE US THE FLEXIBILITY TO KEEP DRIVING FORWARD FOR INDIANA STUDENTS.”

The waiver is limited to select provisions under ESEA and does not seek to waive requirements under other federal laws, such as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).

The U.S. Department of Education has up to 120 days to respond to the request. If granted, the waiver would allow Indiana to implement revised accountability systems and educational supports designed to more effectively address student needs while reducing unnecessary federal oversight.

The move underscores Indiana’s ongoing push to innovate in areas like early literacy, STEM education, and high school redesign-part of a broader effort to prepare students for success in college, careers, and life.