Indiana Task Force 1 Activates 70 Members to Maui

STATEWIDE (Network Indiana) — Indiana Task Force 1 (IN-TF1) has been fully activated as a Search and Rescue team with 70 personnel to aid the search efforts for the Maui wildfire.

The team received their activation orders yesterday and is currently working on securing flights to Maui. The departure time for today has yet to be set. Officials report that one week after the Maui wildfires began, the number of people killed has risen to 106, and search efforts for remains continue.

Team members represent the following agencies on this deployment:

Indianapolis Fire Department – 22

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department – 4

Civilians – 15

Wayne Township Fire Department – 6

Whitestown Fire Department – 1

Sugar Creek Fire Department – 3

Bargersville Fire Department – 1

Danville Fire Department – 1

Lafayette Fire Department – 2

Plainfield Fire Department – 1

Brownsburg Fire Department – 1

Speedway Fire Department – 2

Greenwood Fire Department – 1

Zionsville Fire Department – 1

Westfield Fire Department – 1

Carmel Fire Department – 5

Noblesville Fire Department – 1