New traffic signal coming to Maplecrest and Parrott roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A new traffic signal at the intersection of Maplecrest and Parrott roads is scheduled to become fully operational Thursday, Oct. 15.

The Allen County Highway Department says the signal will be activated at 10 a.m.

The signal is currently operating in flashing mode ahead of the full activation.

Drivers should be prepared for changes in traffic flow and are encouraged to remain alert, follow the pavement markings and stop behind the painted stop bars.

Motorists should also expect possible delays during the first week as drivers adjust to the new signal.

Questions can be directed to Allen County Highway Department Manager of Technical Services Brian Sechler at 260-449-7369 or brian.sechler@allencounty.in.gov.