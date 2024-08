INDIANA, (WOWO) — The state of Indiana is sending 48 specialists from Indiana Task Force One to help in South Carolina in response to Hurricane Debby.

The team, consisting of members from 15 state agencies, will bring all necessary equipment, including boats for flood response and tools for handling building collapses.

Indiana Task Force One is one of six teams being deployed from the region to assist in South Carolina, where a state of emergency was declared by the governor on Sunday.