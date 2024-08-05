Leaders break ground on new section of Pufferbelly Trail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne leaders broke ground on a new $3 million section of the Pufferbelly Trail Monday.

The nearly two-mile section will run from Ice Way to Washington Center Road. Leaders say the asphalt trail will be 12 feet wide and will provide connectivity to almost 700 businesses, retail areas, restaurants and entertainment.

The project will also include a trail hub rest area, a pavilion, a new intersection and mid-block crossing signalization, a bike repair station, park benches and picnic tables, drinking water fountains, landscaping, and much more.

The City of Fort Wayne received a nearly $2.7 million Next Level Trails grant from the State of Indiana for this project. The City’s non-profit partner, Fort Wayne Trails, will be contributing $300,000 in donor funds.

This section of the trail is expected to be complete in the fall of 2025.