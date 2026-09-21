Indiana ties for 10th nationally for access to mental health treatment facilities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana tied for 10th in the nation for access to mental health treatment facilities in 2025, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by Autism 360 using data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau, gave Indiana an access score of 67.6 out of 100. The state had 5.3 registered mental health treatment facilities per 100,000 residents, while Hoosiers traveled an average of 4.5 miles to reach the nearest facility.

Researchers calculated the rankings using the number of facilities per 100,000 residents and the average distance residents had to travel to reach the nearest facility. The study includes licensed and state-recognized clinics, hospitals and community treatment programs, but does not include individual practitioners in private practice.

Indiana tied with Rhode Island and Nevada for 10th nationally. Utah ranked first with an access score of 97.1 out of 100.

Indianapolis also ranked 16th nationally among large metro areas and sixth in the Great Lakes region. The Indianapolis area had four registered facilities per 100,000 residents and an average travel distance of 3.5 miles, resulting in an access score of 58 out of 100.

The study used the 2025 National Directory of Mental Health Treatment Facilities and Census Bureau population and geographic data. Researchers analyzed nearly 14,000 facilities across the 50 states and Washington, D.C.