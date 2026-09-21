Fort Wayne gas prices jump 47 cents in one week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Gas prices in Fort Wayne have climbed sharply over the past week, with the average price now above $4 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne rose 47.2 cents per gallon over the last week to $4.04 per gallon Monday. Prices are 53.1 cents higher than a month ago and $1.09 higher than this time last year.

GasBuddy surveyed 201 stations in Fort Wayne. The cheapest reported price in the city Sunday was $3.89 per gallon, while the most expensive was $4.49. Across Indiana, prices ranged from $3.46 to $4.59 per gallon.

The increase comes as gas prices rise across much of the country. The national average climbed 18.5 cents over the past week to $4.44 per gallon. That’s 34.4 cents higher than a month ago and $1.30 higher than a year ago.

Fort Wayne’s current average is also significantly higher than it was on Sept. 21, 2025, when drivers were paying an average of $2.95 per gallon.

Other communities in the region are seeing similar increases. South Bend’s average rose nearly 49 cents over the past week to $4.06 per gallon, while Kalamazoo’s average jumped nearly 60 cents to $4.93. Toledo’s average increased about 35 cents to $4.51.

GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan said refinery issues have contributed to increases of more than 30 cents per gallon across several Great Lakes states, including Indiana. Global supply pressures have also contributed to rising diesel prices.

The national average for diesel increased 30.7 cents over the past week to $6.49 per gallon.