October 30, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Indiana Offers Free DNR Access on Veterans Day

by Brian Ford0
"Pokagon SP, Indiana" by 67816331@N06, CC BY 2.0

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) On Tuesday, November 11th, Indiana will honor Veterans Day by giving all veterans and active-duty military personnel free admission to every property managed by the Department of Natural Resources. This includes state parks, reservoir properties, state forests, and off-road recreation areas.

The offer also covers anyone traveling in the same vehicle. Military personnel and veterans simply need to inform the gate attendant of their status to take advantage of the free access. The initiative provides a way for Hoosiers to enjoy the outdoors while recognizing the service of those who have served the country.

