Indianapolis Airport Named North America’s Best for 14th Year

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indianapolis International Airport has once again earned recognition as the best airport in North America, according to the Airports Council International World “Airports Service Quality Customer Experience Awards.” This marks the 14th consecutive year and 15th overall that the airport has topped the survey.

The award reflects high traveler ratings across 30 categories, including check-in, security screening, gate areas, atmosphere, and overall ease of use. For the 2025 survey, Indy was recognized both as the Best Airport among airports serving five to 15 million passengers and as North America’s Best Airport for Easiest Airport Journey.

Officials with the Indianapolis Airport Authority say the accolade reinforces the city’s ability to attract large conventions and sporting events. Senior Director of Public Affairs Megan Carrico said the award allows event organizers to plan with confidence, even during peak travel times or severe weather.

Executive Director Mario Rodriguez credited airport staff for making the difference. “Our staff is the differentiator for IND among other airports around the world,” Rodriguez said. “They have both the technical depth and operational expertise to anticipate and plan for the unexpected as travel almost always provides.”

The airport’s reputation for excellence is also reflected in multiple J.D. Power recognitions, with Indy having been named the best in customer satisfaction among medium-sized airports eight times. Travelers passing through Indianapolis International Airport can expect a high-quality experience, driven in large part by a dedicated workforce focused on safety, efficiency, and customer service.