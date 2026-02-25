Indiana Tops Toxic Workplace Rankings, Ohio and Michigan Fared Much Better

DALLAS, TX. (WOWO) Indiana ranks among the nation’s worst states for toxic workplaces, according to a study by Texas-based personal injury law firm The Barber Law Firm, while neighboring Ohio and Michigan fared much better. The research tracked 153 Google search keywords, including phrases like “how to deal with a bad boss” and “how to sue my boss,” from May 2024 to April 2025.

The study shows Indiana workers filed 6.55 discrimination and harassment complaints per 10,000 employees and experienced a 4.3 percent turnover rate. High per-capita searches for “bad boss” issues also indicate widespread concern about workplace management.

By comparison, Ohio ranked 45th nationally, filing 5.25 complaints per 10,000 workers with a turnover rate of 3.6 percent. Michigan placed 42nd, reporting 4.58 complaints per 10,000 employees and a 3.7 percent churn rate. The data suggests workplace conditions in Ohio and Michigan are significantly more stable than in Indiana, with fewer employees seeking legal guidance related to toxic management.

Kris Barber, founder and principal attorney of The Barber Law Firm, said the research shows toxic leadership carries both economic and legal consequences. “A ‘bad boss’ is a legal and economic liability and not just a workplace grievance,” Barber said. “Employees often begin by searching online for solutions, which can lead to resignations or formal complaints and lawsuits.”

The study highlights stark differences in workplace culture across the Midwest, with Indiana showing higher rates of legal friction and employee turnover, while Ohio and Michigan present comparatively healthier work environments.