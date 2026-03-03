INDOT Announces Lane Restrictions on I-469

The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will start construction on or after March 9 between Wheelock Road and U.S. 24. The project includes work on southbound I-469 from Wheelock Road to State Road 37, also known as Maysville Road, as well as northbound lanes from the Maumee River to the railroad tracks south of Exit 25.

Drivers should expect lane shifts and width restrictions in both construction zones.

According to reporting from WANE 15, additional changes are planned beginning on or after March 16, when work on the northbound side gets underway. The on-ramp from westbound U.S. 24 to northbound I-469 will close for approximately one month.

About one to two months after construction begins, the off-ramp from southbound I-469 to State Road 37/Maysville Road will close. That ramp is expected to reopen two to three months later.

INDOT says construction in these areas is expected to be complete by the end of November, weather permitting. Drivers are urged to slow down, remain alert and use caution in all work zones.