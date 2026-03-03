Lawmakers Propose 2027 Moratorium on Data Centers

LANSING, MI (WOWO) State lawmakers are considering legislation that would temporarily halt construction of new data centers in Michigan.

Republican State Representative Jennifer Wortz of Quincy introduced House Bills 5594 through 5596, which would establish a moratorium on data center development until April 1, 2027. If approved, the proposal would be known as the Data Center Regulation Act.

Under the legislation, developers would be prohibited from receiving state or local permits or beginning operations during the moratorium period. Wortz says the goal is to give local governments and residents more time to evaluate the potential impact of large-scale, energy-intensive projects.

In reporting by WWMT, Wortz cited concerns about land use, water consumption and strain on the electric grid, particularly in rural communities where hyperscale facilities require significant acreage and power capacity.

Some Michigan townships have already enacted or considered their own temporary bans on data center development. Wortz pointed to Saline Township, where a large-scale project is planned despite opposition from some residents.

The legislation is co-sponsored by Representatives Joseph Fox of Fremont and Dylan Wegela of Garden City. The bills have been referred to the House Committee on Government Operations for further consideration.